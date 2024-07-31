Wednesday, July 31, 2024

1806 GMT — Israeli army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has threatened to invade Lebanon and carry out further assassinations in Beirut following an Israeli air strike that killed Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr.

Halevi made the threat during a military exercise conducted by the Israeli army along the northern border with Lebanon.

“Yesterday afternoon, we had an opportunity to eliminate Shukr; the most senior military figure in Hezbollah, and he is also a person very close to [Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan] Nasrallah; he essentially arranges all military matters for him,” Halevi addressed the soldiers.

1909 GMT — By assassinating Haniyeh, Israel has also killed peace: Turkish foreign minister

The Turkish foreign minister has said that by assassinating Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, Israel has also killed peace.

"I extend my condolences to his family, to the Palestinian nation, and to the Islamic world. And they should not forget that by killing him, they also killed peace," Hakan Fidan said in a live interview with local broadcasters.

Fidan said that the Israeli prime minister has "taken America hostage.”

"Netanyahu is well aware of this. He has taken America hostage. If he enters a war in Lebanon, the US will have no choice but to go to war to support him," the Turkish foreign minister added.

1852 GMT — Qatari PM, Iran's acting foreign minister discuss repercussions of Haniyeh's 'assassination'

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani have discussed in a phone call with acting Iranian Foreign Minister Bagheri Kani the repercussions of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh's assassination, Qatar's state news agency reported.

1828 GMT — US advises citizens not to travel to Lebanon, US Embassy says

The US Department of State has advised citizens not to travel to Lebanon due to rising tensions between Hezbollah and Israel, the US Embassy in Beirut said on social media platform X.

1802 GMT — Israel purchases $11B worth of US weapons since start of Gaza war

Israel has purchased $11 billion worth of US weapons since the start of its war on Gaza last October 7, the Defence Ministry has said.

The announcement coincided with the appointment of Aviram Hasson as the new head of Israel's mission to the US, succeeding Mishel Ben Baruch, who held the position for five years.

“Since Oct. 7, the Mission has achieved an unprecedented $11 billion in defense acquisitions,” the ministry said in a statement.

1740 GMT — UN condemns Israeli air strike killing Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza

The UN has condemned the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Ismail al Ghoul and his cameraman Rami al Rifi in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City.

Emphasising the need for protecting journalists, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told a news conference:

"These and other similar incidents must be fully and transparently investigated and there must be accountability. We, of course, condemn the killing of any and all journalists."

Dujarric also extended condolences over the incident, and reaffirmed UN's call for "greater and full access for journalists."

1737 GMT — Hezbollah confirms top commander Fuad Shukr assassinated in strike

Lebanon's Hezbollah has confirmed that senior military commander Fuad Shukr had beenassassinated, more than 24 hours after an Israeli strike hit a building in the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital where he was.

The group said that its leader, Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, would make an address on Thursday at Shukr's funeral.

1729 GMT — Netanyahu says Israel will exact heavy price for any aggression toward it

Israel will respond forcefully to any attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said, after the assassination of Hamas political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and a senior Hezbollah leader in Beirut.

"Citizens of Israel, challenging days lie ahead. Since the strike in Beirut, there are threats sounding from all directions. We are prepared for any scenario and we will stand united and determined against any threat. Israel will exact a heavy price for any aggression against us from any arena," Netanyahu said in a televised statement.

He did not mention Haniyeh's assassination, which has drawn vows of retaliation.

1648 GMT — Israeli attacks in Beirut, Tehran are dangerous escalation: UN

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes that attacks in Beirut and Tehran this week mark a "dangerous escalation" of the conflict in the Middle East, his spokesperson has said.

"It is increasingly clear ... that restraint alone is insufficient at this extremely sensitive time. The Secretary-General urges all to vigorously work toward regional de-escalation in the interest of long-term peace and stability for all," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

1642 GMT — UNSC to hold urgent meeting over assassination of Hamas leader

The UN Security Council is set to hold an urgent session over the assassination of Haniyeh in the Iranian capital Tehran.

Russia, which currently holds the presidency of the Security Council, said the meeting will take place at 4pm local time (1230 GMT).

The emergency session was requested by Iran and supported by Russia, Algeria, and China.

1558 GMT — Body of Hezbollah military commander found in Beirut rubble

The body of Shukr has been found in rubble in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut, two security sources have said.

Israel's military announced late on Tuesday that it had assassinated Shukr, whom it named as Hezbollah's most senior commander and whom it blamed for an attack at the weekend that left a dozen youngsters dead in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

1550 GMT — Iran urges UN Security Council to convene urgently

Iran's permanent mission to the UN has called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council following the assassination of Haniyeh in the Iranian capital Tehran.

The letter obtained by Anadolu was sent to Vassily Nebenzia, the permanent representative of Russia and the current president of the UN Security Council, and described the killing of Haniyeh as a "terrorist attack and an act of aggression on the sovereignty and territory."

In the letter, Iran strongly condemned the "aggressive action of the Zionist regime" in the assassination of Haniyeh, characterizing the "terrorist act" as part of the assassinations of Palestinian resistance leaders and the genocide against Palestinians.

1543 GMT — Israel ready to respond to any Hezbollah attack after Beirut air strike

Israel is ready to respond to any attack by the Lebanese group Hezbollah, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has told US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

A statement by the Israeli Defence Ministry said Gallant updated Austin on the “precise operation” carried out by Tel Aviv on Tuesday to target senior Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shukr.

1507 GMT — Reporter, cameraman killed in Israel strike on Gaza: Al Jazeera

Qatar's Al Jazeera TV has said that its reporter Ismail al Ghoul and cameraman Ramy el Rify have been killed in an Israeli strike on Gaza.

Anas al Sharif, a colleague of the two dead journalists, told Al Jazeera that Ghoul and Rifi were on an assignment to film near the house of Haniyeh, the Hamas political bureau chief assassinated in Iran in an Israeli attack in Tehran.

1431 GMT — Hamas and Iran don't want regional war, but a crime should be punished, official says

Hamas and Iran don't want a regional war, but there is a crime that should be punished, Hamas deputy chief in Gaza Khalil al Hayya has said in a press conference in Tehran after the killing of Haniyeh.

1352 GMT — Iran calls Haniyeh's assassination 'another manifestation of Israel’s state terrorism'

Iran's Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has strongly condemned the assassination of Haniyeh, calling it "another manifestation of state terrorism" of Israel.

Aref said the targeted assassination of Haniyeh was "one of the consequences of the silence of the international community over continued crimes of the Zionist regime and the clear violation of international laws."

1351 GMT — UK foreign, defence ministers in Qatar for talks on Gaza war

British Foreign Minister David Lammy and Defence Minister John Healey have travelled to Qatar to help drive efforts to end Israel's war on Gaza and call for de-escalation in the wider region, the British government has said.

"It is absolutely vital that we engage closely with partners like Qatar, who play a key role in mediating the conflict in Gaza so that we can bring this devastating war to an end," Lammy said in a statement.

1323 GMT — Qatar, US agree to continue work on Gaza ceasefire

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who is also foreign minister, spoke by phone to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed continuing work towards a ceasefire in Gaza, Qatar's Foreign Ministry has said.

The call follows the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran. Qatar, Egypt and the United States have acted as mediators seeking a ceasefire in the Gaza war.

1320 GMT — Germany calls for maximum restraint to de-escalate conflict

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called for restraint to avoid further escalation of the conflict in the Middle East following the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran.

Baerbock said any decision made now could ease the situation or inflame it further and called on all parties in the conflict to "exercise maximum restraint and de-escalate in the interest of the people in the region."