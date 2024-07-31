The 21st century has been a time of immense global protest.

With the Green Movement in 2009, Iran saw its biggest protests since the 1979 revolution, as thousands of people rose up to demand more honest elections.

In the Middle East, we saw the Arab Spring in 2011 topple authoritarian states. In 2014, the "Umbrella Movement" pushed back against the Hong Kong government to demand transparency and democracy.

The United States has also been home to some major recent movements, such as Occupy Wall Street and Black Lives Matter, which changed the way we think about inequality and racism. In recent months, students across the US have gathered to protest the war on Gaza.

Did it matter? Did activism result in new policies that made the world a better place? The answer is mixed.

Mixed results

There are definitely movements that achieved their highest aspirations. The Arab Spring fundamentally changed politics in some nations.

Protests ended President Ben Ali's government in Tunisia, as well as the tenure of two Egyptian prime ministers. At the other extreme, movements appeared more fleeting.

In the US, the Occupy Wall Street movement dominated headlines for years, but that did not mitigate economic inequality, nor did the movement prevent the rise of nationalist politics in the US.

It seems that many movements in recent years have gone the way of Occupy Wall Street. They are more likely to resemble Occupy Wall Street than the Arab Spring that toppled Ben Ali. They came, they made a point, and then they faded.

The power of past protests

The reason is that today's protests are quite different than they were in generations past. Traditionally, movements tried to make an impact by appealing to a large group of people and then use that support to create social and political organisations that fight for change within government.

Today, social movements are more likely to be the outgrowth of online chatter and small groups of digital activists. The modern "social media" movement is less likely to possess the resources and stability that is needed for sustained struggle and durable political victories.

Take the American Civil Rights movement as an example. Some historians say that the earliest Civil Rights groups defended Black rights in the period after the Civil War, when southern states imposed brutal regimes of racial segregation. They also point to the birth of the National Association for Advancement of Colored people in 1909.

Others might credit the generation of Martin Luther King, Jr and Bayard Rustin in the 1950s and 1960s. Regardless of how we look at the Civil Rights movement, we recognise a large community came together to create political organisations that were able to stage protests, lobby the government, and file lawsuits.

The NAACP collected millions of dollars from its supporters, opened hundreds of branches, and relentlessly fought segregation in the courts. It is easy to understand how decades of effort yielded massive victories like the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which ended legalised racism in the United States.

Comparing to the present