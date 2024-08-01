TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Israel does not want ceasefire in Gaza, President Erdogan tells Biden
Assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh "dealt a heavy blow" to ceasefire efforts in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells his US counterpart Joe Biden.
Israel does not want ceasefire in Gaza, President Erdogan tells Biden
Biden thanked Erdogan for his efforts regarding the hostage swap, which includes three American nationals and an American green-card holder — Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva and Vladimir Kara-Murza. / Photo: AA Archive
August 1, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his US counterpart Joe Biden that Israel does not want a ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza.

Erdogan said in a telephone call on Thursday that the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh "dealt a heavy blow" to ceasefire efforts in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has shown "at every step" that it does not want a ceasefire and peace, and his recent address to the US Congress prompted "deep disappointment" in Türkiye and the world, Erdogan told Biden.

Israel is working to spread the fire in Gaza to the entire region, Erdogan stressed.

The phone call came soon after Türkiye announced that the country's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) led a successful prisoner exchange involving seven countries in "one of the most extensive" swap operations in recent years.

Recommended

A total of 26 individuals from prisons in the US, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, Russia and Belarus were exchanged and transported to the Türkiye's capital of Ankara.

Biden thanked Erdogan for his efforts regarding the hostage swap, which includes three American nationals and an American green-card holder — Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva and Vladimir Kara-Murza.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations during the phone call.

Türkiye is doing its best to develop bilateral relations with the US in every field, Erdogan underlined.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms