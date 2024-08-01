Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his US counterpart Joe Biden that Israel does not want a ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza.

Erdogan said in a telephone call on Thursday that the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh "dealt a heavy blow" to ceasefire efforts in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has shown "at every step" that it does not want a ceasefire and peace, and his recent address to the US Congress prompted "deep disappointment" in Türkiye and the world, Erdogan told Biden.

Israel is working to spread the fire in Gaza to the entire region, Erdogan stressed.

The phone call came soon after Türkiye announced that the country's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) led a successful prisoner exchange involving seven countries in "one of the most extensive" swap operations in recent years.