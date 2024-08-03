WORLD
Al Qaeda affiliate claims to have taken two Russians as hostages in Niger
A security source in Niger, speaking on condition of anonymity, has said the pair were taken about a week ago while visiting gold mines in Mbanga.
A security source in Niger, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the pair were taken about a week ago while visiting gold mines.
August 3, 2024

An Al Qaeda affiliate in West Africa's Sahel region has taken two Russian citizens hostage in Niger, according to a video released by the group.

The video on Friday from the media foundation of Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM) includes what appears to be on-camera statements by the two captives, who say they were working for a Russian company in southwest Niger when they were taken prisoner.

Speaking in Russian-accented English, both identified themselves as Russians and said they were taken hostage in Mbanga, an area about 60 kilometres west of the capital Niamey. They did not say when this happened.

One called himself Yuri and said he was a geologist, the other gave his name as Greg and said he came to work in Niger a month ago.

Kidnapped in Mbanga

It was not clear when the video was filmed or where. The pair spoke in front of a traditional West African cloth backdrop. The video did not include a ransom demand.

A security source in Niger, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the pair were taken about a week ago while visiting gold mines.

Mbanga is located in the gold-rich Tillaberi region, where Al Qaeda and Daesh terror groups are active in insurgencies that have destabilised swathes of territory in Niger, and in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso.

Since seizing power in a coup last year, the Niger junta, like the military rulers in Mali and Burkina Faso, has kicked out Western forces and forged closer military and business ties with Russia.

