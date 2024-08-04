WORLD
2 MIN READ
US, UK urge their nationals to leave Lebanon immediately
Lebanon is on military alert following an Israeli air strike on a southern suburb of Beirut which resulted in the assassination of senior Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr.​​​​​​​
US, UK urge their nationals to leave Lebanon immediately
Airlines from the US, Netherlands, India, the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Greece, France and Poland announced they had canceled some flights to Israel and Lebanon. / Photo: AP
August 4, 2024

The US and UK have issued warnings to their nationals to immediately leave Lebanon amid fears of a wider escalation with Israel.

The US Embassy in Beirut said on Sunday some flights by several airlines have been cancelled but “commercial transportation options to leave Lebanon remain available.”

“We encourage those who wish to depart Lebanon to book any ticket available to them, even if that flight does not depart immediately or does not follow their first-choice route,” it said in a statement.

It urged those who decide to remain to “prepare contingency plans for emergencies and be prepared to shelter in place for an extended period.”

The UK emphasised that “the UK continues to advise against all travel to Lebanon and advises British nationals still in the country to leave now while commercial options remain available.”

Recommended

"Family of officials working at the British Embassy Beirut have been temporarily withdrawn from the region," the UK government said.

France, Canada and Jordan were also among the latest governments to call for their citizens to leave Lebanon.

Following recent developments in the Middle East, airlines from the US, Netherlands, India, the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Greece, France and Poland announced they had cancelled some flights to Israel and Lebanon for security reasons.

Lebanon is currently in a state of heightened security and military alert following an Israeli air strike on a southern suburb of Beirut on Tuesday, which resulted in the assassination of senior Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr.​​​​​​​

RelatedHezbollah relocates in Lebanon, Syria amid Israeli threats — report
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers