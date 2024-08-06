The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kenya, and India have issued warnings and advisory to their nationals about far-right riots across the UK.

Kenya High Commission in London said on Tuesday it is closely monitoring "social unrest" developing in several cities in the country.

"The High Commission wishes to encourage Kenyans living in the United Kingdom and Northern Island to remain vigilant of their movement and follow guidance provided by the local authorities," it noted.

The High Commission strongly encouraged Kenyans in the UK to register with its website.

India also issued an advisory for nationals travelling to the UK amid riots and protests, asking them to stay vigilant and exercise due caution following violent anti-immigration protests and rioting.

"It is advisable to follow local news and advisories issued by local security agencies, and to avoid areas where protests are underway," it said in a statement by the High Commission of India in London.

The UAE also issued a similar warning that urged nationals to exercise caution following the security issues.

Previously, Nigeria, Malaysia, Australia, and Indonesia issued warnings against UK travel amid riots.