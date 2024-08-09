TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish FM calls for international trial of Gaza perpetrators
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says the region can't endure further escalation.
Turkish FM calls for international trial of Gaza perpetrators
Fidan underlined that Israel must be stopped if further culpability is to be avoided, stating, "As Türkiye, we desire peace and stability in our region." / Photo: AA
August 9, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called for the perpetrators of the massacres in Gaza to be held accountable, insisting they must not go unpunished.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Istanbul on Friday alongside Montenegro's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ervin Ibrahimovic, Fidan underlined the importance of exerting international pressure on Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza and prevent further suffering of the Palestinian people.

Fidan reiterated Türkiye's support for the genocide case initiated by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice, underscoring Türkiye's involvement in the legal proceedings. Ankara became a party to the case on Wednesday.

"The region cannot endure more tensions, conflicts, or wars. Israel must be stopped," Fidan stated, directing his message to countries that unconditionally support Israel and supply it with weapons.

Recommended

"It is clear who is escalating the tension. Stop blaming the wrong parties. Achieving peace and stability in the Middle East requires reining in Israel's actions. Those who support Israel unconditionally are complicit in the massacre in Gaza."

Fidan reiterated Türkiye's commitment to peace and stability in the region, stressing the urgent need to halt Israel's aggressive policies to avoid further complicity in the ongoing violence.

Ibrahimovic is visiting Türkiye to discuss bilateral ties, Gaza, and other issues with Turkish officials.

RelatedNo peace in Middle East until Palestinian state founded — Türkiye's Fidan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms