Israel must reciprocate to Palestine's peace overture, says Türkiye
Ankara endorses the plan of Egypt, Qatar, and the US to quickly end the Gaza war.
Turkish Foreign Ministry highlighted the importance of implementing the measures stipulated in UN Security Council Resolution 2735. / Photo: AA Archive
August 9, 2024

Türkiye commends the mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States in securing a lasting ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza, which has been under a relentless Israeli military attack for more than 300 days.

"We support the implementation of the points made by the leaders of these countries in today's statement," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday, following the trilateral call urging the resumption of ceasefire negotiations next week “without any delay by either party (Hamas and Israel)."

The ministry highlighted the importance of implementing the measures stipulated in UN Security Council Resolution 2735, emphasising that this plan provides a solid foundation for lasting peace in Gaza.

It further called on Israel to "reciprocate the constructive approach" shown by the Palestinians towards the ceasefire.

The Turkish government further urged the international community to exert necessary pressure on the Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to ensure the ceasefire holds and to advance the peace process.

RelatedTurkish FM calls for international trial of Gaza perpetrators
EU backs trilateral call for ceasefire

The EU has also announced support for the latest call pressing for a ceasefire in Gaza, as well as Iraq and Lebanon.

“The EU joins Egypt, Qatar & the US in their call for concluding, without delay, the ceasefire & hostages release deal,” the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on X.

“We reiterate our full support to their mediation to put an end to the unbearable cycle of suffering. The deal will also pave the way for regional de-escalation,” he added.

Israel's war on Gaza, which began following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, has killed at least 39,699 Palestinians — mostly women and children.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
