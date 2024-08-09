Türkiye commends the mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States in securing a lasting ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza, which has been under a relentless Israeli military attack for more than 300 days.

"We support the implementation of the points made by the leaders of these countries in today's statement," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday, following the trilateral call urging the resumption of ceasefire negotiations next week “without any delay by either party (Hamas and Israel)."

The ministry highlighted the importance of implementing the measures stipulated in UN Security Council Resolution 2735, emphasising that this plan provides a solid foundation for lasting peace in Gaza.

It further called on Israel to "reciprocate the constructive approach" shown by the Palestinians towards the ceasefire.

The Turkish government further urged the international community to exert necessary pressure on the Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to ensure the ceasefire holds and to advance the peace process.