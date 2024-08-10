TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Ship Ulla, 20 years after sinking, photographed in Türkiye’s Iskenderun Bay
At 40 metres, ship transformed into natural reef, full of diverse marine life, including groupers, bass, sponges, invasive species, sea urchins, lionfish.
Ship Ulla, 20 years after sinking, photographed in Türkiye’s Iskenderun Bay
Ulla sank September 6, 2004, with 2,200 tons of toxic waste. / Photo: AA
August 10, 2024

In Türkiye’s Iskenderun Bay, Hatay, the M/V Ulla Ship, which sank in 2004, has been filmed by an underwater documentary maker and cinematographer.

Tahsin Ceylan and Coast Guard Diving Safety Security Search and Rescue (DEGAK) team instructor Mahmut Igde, who set out by boat, reached the M/V Ulla, which sank September 6, 2004, with 2,200 tons of toxic waste.

Ceylan, along with the DEGAK team and Igde, took precautions and conducted a dive at the site of the wreck.

They dove to a depth of about 40 metres and documented the state of the Ulla. They observed detailed images of the wreck and its rich ecosystem.

The footage captured by Ceylan also recorded marine species, including several that are endangered.

Rich wreck imagery

Recommended

Ceylan said that diving at the site greatly excited the team.

He noted numerous fish species, stating, "At about 40 metres, the ship has evolved from an artificial reef to a natural one, teeming with countless groupers, bass, sponges, invasive species from the Suez Canal, sea urchins, lionfish and other marine life.

The rich imagery of the wreck deeply impressed me. We captured some stunning footage."

Ceylan said the team encountered and recorded endangered species during the dive.

He expressed satisfaction with the dive.

"The area around the ship has become a beautiful diving destination. However, it is protected, so diving there has not been possible," he said.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms