Israel is pushing the International Criminal Court (ICC) to delay the issuance of arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes in Gaza, according to Israeli media.

Official sources said Tel Aviv is putting diplomatic pressure on The Hague-based court to delay its possible arrest warrants against the two.

"It is hard to predict, however, how these measures will influence the judges' decision," Haaretz newspaper said on Wednesday.

On May 20, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said that he had requested arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant for crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza.

While Israel has condemned and rejected the prosecutor's request, it remains unclear how Tel Aviv will respond if arrest warrants are issued.

According to Haaretz, Israeli officials are now busy assessing whether the ICC has the jurisdiction to rule on issues related to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Khan's request for arrest warrants is now being considered by a panel of ICC judges, who will need to rule on the matter.