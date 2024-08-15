TÜRKİYE
Türkiye vows resolute fight against terrorism
"Going back from this point is absolutely out of the question," says Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan lauds successes achieved in the field of security over the past 22 years, Erdogan said. / Photo: AA
August 15, 2024

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated Türkiye's commitment to eliminating terrorism, underlining the significant strides taken against the separatist terrorist organisation PKK, which has troubled the nation for 40 years.

"We will continue our fight with determination and resolve until we eliminate terrorism as a source of threat to our country,” Erdogan said in a speech at the Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy Graduation Ceremony in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

“Going back from this point is absolutely out of the question," he added.

The president expressed that Türkiye's courageous and principled stance worldwide takes its strength from the successes achieved in the field of security over the past 22 years.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

