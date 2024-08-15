President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated Türkiye's commitment to eliminating terrorism, underlining the significant strides taken against the separatist terrorist organisation PKK, which has troubled the nation for 40 years.

"We will continue our fight with determination and resolve until we eliminate terrorism as a source of threat to our country,” Erdogan said in a speech at the Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy Graduation Ceremony in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

“Going back from this point is absolutely out of the question," he added.