Police in the Indian state of West Bengal arrested hundreds of protesters angry over the rape and murder of a medic last week, while a doctors' association urged more than a million colleagues nationwide to stop work for a day.

Police and local officials said blockades by the protesters disrupted public transport in several parts of the state. More than 1,500 people were detained on Friday.

Political parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also held demonstrations in the state capital Kolkata, the scene of the crime.

The victim, a 31-year-old doctor, was found dead last Friday on a blood-soaked mattress in the medical college where she worked in Kolkata.

She had settled down for a nap in a college lecture hall after working for nearly 20 hours of a 36-hour shift, staff at the R. G. Kar Medical College told Reuters.

Anger at the failure of tough laws to deter a rising tide of violence against women has fuelled protests by doctors and women's groups.

Shock across the nation