Ukraine claims to have repelled multiple Russian drone attacks
Media reports quoting witnesses have said that they heard blasts in what sounded like air defence units at work on Kiev's outskirts.
A previously released undated image from the Russian Defence Ministry shows the aftermath of a Russian drone strike on Ukrainian armoured vehicles in the Kursk Region. / Photo: AFP
August 19, 2024

Ukraine's air defence units have repelled Russia's overnight air attack, including on Kiev, destroying all 11 drones that Moscow launched, targeting Ukraine's territory, Ukraine's air force has said.

The Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app on Monday that the drones were destroyed over the Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kiev, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Donetsk regions.

Reuters' witnesses heard blasts in what sounded like air defence units at work on Kiev's outskirts early on Monday.

There were no immediate reports of any damage due to the attack or falling drone debris.

SOURCE:Reuters
