Italian authorities extradited a senior member of the terrorist group PKK to Germany, where he was subsequently arrested, authorities have confirmed.

Selahattin K., a ringleader of the PKK's regional divisions in Germany, was detained at Frankfurt Airport on Friday, according to a statement by the Federal Prosecutor's Office.

The suspect, a key figure in the terrorist organisation, was responsible for PKK activities in various German cities during 2014-2015, according to prosecutors. His role involved overseeing the group's propaganda, recruitment, and fundraising activities in major cities such as Frankfurt, Dortmund, Cologne, Dusseldorf, and Essen.

“The accused gave instructions to the ‘area managers,’ rank and file, and activists under his command, and monitored their (progress) implementation. He was involved in the organisation and implementation of propaganda events and meetings,” the prosecutors noted.

“Selahattin K. himself was required to report to the so-called European leadership of the terrorist organisation and had to follow their instructions,” they added.

The German prosecutors had earlier issued a European arrest warrant for Selahattin K. as part of their anti-terrorism investigation. He was arrested by Italian authorities in June, which eventually led to his extradition.