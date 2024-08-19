Russian President Vladimir Putin has said on a visit to Baku that Moscow was still committed to its historic role of mediating peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, despite its Ukraine campaign.

Putin was in Azerbaijan on a two-day visit — his first to the country since Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine in 2022, and since Baku liberated the Karabakh enclave in a September 2023 offensive.

Russia has for decades been a traditional mediator between the Caucasus foes but has in the last two years been bogged down by its Ukraine campaign, with Western powers playing an increasing role in arbitrating the conflict.

"It is widely known that Russia is also facing crises, first of all on the Ukrainian track," Putin said in Baku in joint remarks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"However, Russia's historical involvement in the events in the South Caucasus, even during the recent years, makes it necessary for us to participate where needed by the sides, without a doubt."