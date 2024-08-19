WORLD
3 MIN READ
Putin offers to mediate between Azerbaijan and Armenia for peace deal
"If we can do something to sign a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia... we will be very happy to," the Russian president says.
Putin offers to mediate between Azerbaijan and Armenia for peace deal
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev leave after a state reception at the Gulustan Palace in Baku, Azerbaijan August 19, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
August 19, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said on a visit to Baku that Moscow was still committed to its historic role of mediating peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, despite its Ukraine campaign.

Putin was in Azerbaijan on a two-day visit — his first to the country since Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine in 2022, and since Baku liberated the Karabakh enclave in a September 2023 offensive.

Russia has for decades been a traditional mediator between the Caucasus foes but has in the last two years been bogged down by its Ukraine campaign, with Western powers playing an increasing role in arbitrating the conflict.

"It is widely known that Russia is also facing crises, first of all on the Ukrainian track," Putin said in Baku in joint remarks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"However, Russia's historical involvement in the events in the South Caucasus, even during the recent years, makes it necessary for us to participate where needed by the sides, without a doubt."

RelatedArmenia's 'provocative actions' signal war preparation: Azerbaijan
Recommended

Baku's campaign ended three decades of Armenian separatist occupation and soured relations between Yerevan and its traditional ally Moscow, with Armenia accusing Russia of inaction and strengthening its ties with Western countries since.

"If we can do something to sign a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia... we will be very happy to," Putin said.

The Russian leader said that after his Baku visit, he will contact Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to "tell him about the results of our negotiations".

Aliyev said the security of the region largely depended on the close co-operation between Azerbaijan and Russia.

"The new situation (since September last year) opens up new opportunities for establishing a lasting peace in the South Caucasus," he said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector