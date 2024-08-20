President Joe Biden has delivered his valedictory address to the Democratic National Convention (DNC), as his decision to end his reelection bid released newfound energy within his party with Vice President Kamala Harris' elevation to the top of the ticket.

After 52 years rising to the pinnacle of influence within his party, Biden, 81, received a hero's welcome late on Monday for the act of stepping aside for Harris, weeks after many in his party were pressuring him to drop his bid for reelection.

One month after an unprecedented mid-campaign switch from Biden to Harris, the opening night of the convention in Chicago was designed as a handoff from the incumbent to his hand-picked successor — albeit four years before he intended for her to follow him.

A visibly emotional Biden was greeted by a more than four-minute-long ovation and chants of "Thank you Joe."

"America, I love you," he replied.

Democrats are looking to the weeklong event to give a graceful exit to the incumbent president and slingshot Harris toward a faceoff with Republican Donald Trump, whose comeback bid for the White House is viewed by Democrats as an existential threat.

Having taken over the ticket just one month ago, Harris and running mate Tim Walz must now win over a divided country that is viewing her more positively but still making up its mind about the election.

"Democracy has prevailed, democracy has delivered, and now democracy must be preserved," Biden said.

"Because of you, we've had the most extraordinary four years of progress ever, period," Biden declared. And then he interjected, "I say 'we,' I mean me and Kamala,'" sharing the credit for his most popular successes with the vice president who replaced him atop the ticket.

Harris' surprise appearance

Earlier, Harris made a surprise early appearance at the start of the convention.

"I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible president Joe Biden," said Harris to cheers from the crowd as she took the stage.

Thousands of delegates gave the vice president a rapturous reception ahead of what is expected to be a farewell address by the 81-year-old Biden following his decision to quit the 2024 White House race.

"Joe, thank you for your historic leadership for your lifetime of service to our nation. We are forever grateful to you."

Harris will give her keynote speech at the culmination of the convention on Thursday.