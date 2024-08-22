Tourists can now visit the almost three millennia-old Urartu water cistern in Türkiye's eastern Anatolia region as the work on its restoration has been completed, officials say.

The 2,800-year-old water cistern from the Urartu period was discovered in Harput Castle in eastern Anatolia.

Located in Elazig province, Harput Castle, which has hosted numerous civilisations over the centuries, continues to be the focus of archaeological excavation and restoration efforts that began in 2004.

The castle has been home to various settlements, the first one dating back to 3000 B.C. It was later fortified by the Urartu Kingdom.

The castle is located in the historical Harput city, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List.

The 30-meter deep cistern, with 52 steps, is the second one to be restored after another 112-step cistern was restored and opened for tourists in 2021.