Several people have been killed and wounded in an attack at a festival in the city of Solingen in western Germany, local media and police reported.

Three people were killed and four seriously wounded in the knife attack on Friday while the suspect was on the run, police said.

The local Solinger Tageblatt newspaper reported that authorities called on people to leave downtown Solingen and that one of the festival organisers, Philipp Muller, said on a stage that emergency workers were fighting for the lives of nine people.

The dpa report cited unidentified police sources as saying the weapon was believed to be a knife and no one had yet been arrested.

Bild reported that the event occurred around 9:45 pm (1945 GMT) and that at least three people were dead and multiple people were wounded.