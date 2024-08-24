The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)is expected to decide whether two astronauts who arrived at the International Space Station aboard Boeing's Starliner should return on that craft -- or brace for a longer wait to fly home with rival SpaceX.

The latter solution would not only create a fresh public relations headache for Boeing but possibly result in astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams spending a total of eight months in orbit, not the eight days as originally planned.

A decision-making committee, with NASA chief Bill Nelson sitting in, will meet on Saturday to weigh the tough issue.

The United States space agency has tentatively scheduled a news conference for 1:00 pm (1700 GMT) to announce its verdict.

After years of Starliner development delays, the spacecraft finally lifted off in early June carrying Wilmore and Williams, both veteran astronauts, to the ISS.

The capsule was originally set to bring them to Earth after eight days in space, but NASA put their return on indefinite hold as it studied problems with the craft's propulsion system.

NASA officials are weighing the highly unusual option of bringing the two astronauts back from the flying laboratory not on their craft, but aboard a previously scheduled SpaceX vehicle in February.

Engineers at Boeing and NASA have spent weeks conducting intensive tests on the Starliner's systems, trying to get to the root of the problem.

Concerns over safe return