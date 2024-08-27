TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye condemns Ben-Gvir's call to build synagogue inside Al-Aqsa Mosque
Foreign Ministry calls minister's statement 'a new and extremely dangerous example of Israel's efforts to change the status and identity of Jerusalem and the holy sites in Jerusalem.'
Türkiye condemns Ben-Gvir's call to build synagogue inside Al-Aqsa Mosque
The ministry stated that these statements have caused outrage in the Islamic world and alarmed everyone with common sense. / Photo: AA Archive
August 27, 2024

Türkiye has denounced Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's recent remarks about constructing a synagogue within the Al Aqsa Mosque compound.

Turkish Foreign Ministry described these comments as "a new and extremely dangerous example of Israel's efforts to change the status and identity of Jerusalem and the holy sites in Jerusalem."

The ministry said that these statements have caused outrage in the Islamic world and alarmed everyone with common sense.

"Provocations against the Al Aqsa Mosque, a holy place belonging exclusively to Muslims, offend the feelings of Muslims and cause tensions all over the world," the ministry's statement added.

It also stressed that the Israeli government's attacks on the Palestinian people are a growing threat to regional and global stability.

The statement has also called on the international community to take action to halt Israeli aggression and protect the rights and dignity of the Palestinian people.

Related'Vile and cursed': Ben-Gvir's comments on Aqsa sparks wave of disapproval
Recommended

Wave of disapproval

Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's remarks that he would build a synagogue at Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied East Jerusalem has sparked a wave of anger, with countries and officials slamming Ben-Gvir's inflammatory comments.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam and was Muslims' first qibla (the direction Muslims face when praying).

Jews refer to the area as the Temple Mount, believing it to be the location of two ancient Jewish temples.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. In 1980, Israel illegally annexed the entire city, a move that has never been recognised by the international community.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit