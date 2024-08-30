Palestinians in the city of Tulkarem and its refugee camps in the northern occupied West Bank began returning to engage in recovery efforts after Israeli forces withdrew Thursday following a 48-hour siege.

After military’s departure residents began repairs in areas damaged by Israeli heavy machinery, including Nur al-Shams camp.

In a separate incident, Israeli forces demolished the home of Abduljabbar Fahd Dahduki, one of nine Palestinians killed in an air strike on August 4.

Nearby residents reported that soldiers forcibly evacuated them and confined around 15 people in one room for hours.

Israeli operations continue in Jenin, with the Jenin refugee camp experiencing a complete power outage.