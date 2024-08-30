WORLD
Palestinians in Tulkarem begin recovery efforts after Israeli forces exit
Despite the extensive damage by Israeli forces, locals are working to restore the area and rebuild homes.
Residents of the Nur al-Shams camp started addressing the destruction. / Photo: AA
August 30, 2024

Palestinians in the city of Tulkarem and its refugee camps in the northern occupied West Bank began returning to engage in recovery efforts after Israeli forces withdrew Thursday following a 48-hour siege.

After military’s departure residents began repairs in areas damaged by Israeli heavy machinery, including Nur al-Shams camp.

In a separate incident, Israeli forces demolished the home of Abduljabbar Fahd Dahduki, one of nine Palestinians killed in an air strike on August 4.

Nearby residents reported that soldiers forcibly evacuated them and confined around 15 people in one room for hours.

Israeli operations continue in Jenin, with the Jenin refugee camp experiencing a complete power outage.

Israel launched a major offensive in the northern occupied West Bank on August 28, marking its most extensive operation since the Second Intifada in 2002.

Till now, 17 Palestinians have been killed, dozens injured and 45 detained in the attacks.

At least 670 Palestinians have died since October 7 last year in Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

