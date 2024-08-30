Armenia and Azerbaijan have on Friday signed the regulation on the joint work of border delimitation commissions, according to the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

"Currently, the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan have started conducting internal state procedures" to ratify the regulation, a ministry statement said.

Tensions between Baku and Yerevan have persisted since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, along with seven adjacent regions.