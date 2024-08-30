WORLD
2 MIN READ
Armenia, Azerbaijan sign regulation on joint work of border delimitation
Armenian Foreign Ministry says countries started internal state procedures aimed at ratifying regulation.
Armenia, Azerbaijan sign regulation on joint work of border delimitation
Tensions between Baku and Yerevan have persisted since 1991 / Photo: Getty Images
August 30, 2024

Armenia and Azerbaijan have on Friday signed the regulation on the joint work of border delimitation commissions, according to the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

"Currently, the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan have started conducting internal state procedures" to ratify the regulation, a ministry statement said.

Tensions between Baku and Yerevan have persisted since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, along with seven adjacent regions.

Recommended

Most of the territory was reclaimed by Azerbaijan during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, which concluded with a Russian-brokered peace agreement that initiated the process of normalization and border demarcation talks.

Last September, Azerbaijan established full sovereignty over Karabakh following an "anti-terrorist operation," after which separatist forces in the region surrendered.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm