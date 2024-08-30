TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye key partner for EU: Slovenian FM
Slovenia is one of strong supporters of enlargement of EU, Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon stresses.
Türkiye key partner for EU: Slovenian FM
Expressing hope to increase people-to-people contacts, Fajon added that they will continue regular dialogue with Türkiye, notably in the field of migration. / Photo: AA
August 30, 2024

Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon has said that Türkiye is "a key partner for the EU".

Speaking at a press conference after her meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday, who is paying a one-day visit to Slovenia, Fajon stated that they signed a three-year action plan that will ensure the development of good relations between Türkiye and Slovenia.

Emphasising that Turkish companies are present in the Slovenian market, she said that there is increasing cooperation in the realms of culture, science, education, digital and cultural heritage protection.

Fajon stressed that Slovenia is one of the strong supporters of the enlargement of the EU and that they agree with Hakan Fidan on the need to intensify the work carried out in this framework.

Fajon also underlined negotiations on a customs union that can benefit both sides, and stated that they continue to work for visa liberalisation.

Expressing hope to increase people-to-people contacts, Fajon added that they will continue regular dialogue with Türkiye, notably in the field of migration.

Regarding Russia-Ukraine war, she underlined that a solution should be reached within the framework of international law.

RelatedIsrael commits genocide in Gaza, extends war to West Bank, Lebanon: Fidan
Recommended

Immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Noting that they discussed regional and global issues during their meetings, Fajon stated they are aware of the Israeli army's attack on the humanitarian aid convoy in Gaza, adding that it requires an intervention by the international community.

Calling for an "immediate" ceasefire in Gaza, she highlighted that they continue to work towards the recognition of Palestine as an independent state.

Stressing the need to protect civilians and release hostages, Fajon underscored that the two-state solution needs to be reached.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The onslaught has resulted in over 40,600 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,800 injuries, according to local health authorities.

RelatedReviving Türkiye-EU ties in everyone's interest: Turkish FM Fidan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit