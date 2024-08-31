TÜRKİYE
Türkiye not compelled to choose between EU, SCO: Erdogan
'While strengthening our relations with East, we seek ways to advance our deep-rooted cooperation with West,' says Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan stressed that Türkiye will protect its rights in “Blue Homeland” till the end and will not allow the rights of Turkish Cypriots to be violated./ Photo: AA
August 31, 2024

Türkiye is not compelled to choose between the European Union and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, “as some claim," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.  

"While strengthening our relations with the East, we seek ways to advance our deep-rooted cooperation with the West," Erdogan said on Saturday at the Naval War College Commencement and Flag Handover Ceremony in Istanbul.

Erdogan stressed that Türkiye will protect its rights in "Blue Homeland" till the end and will not allow the rights of Turkish Cypriots to be violated.

"The fact that there are borders between us and the people with whom we lived together just a century ago does not mean that we will be separated from the geography of our hearts," he said.

Advances in defence technology

President Erdogan also praised Türkiye’s progress in unmanned aerial vehicles, noting that the advancements are attracting global attention.

"The momentum we have gained in unmanned aerial vehicles is being watched with envy not only by our friendly and brotherly nations, but all over the world," Erdogan said.

He announced plans to develop the “Steel Dome” project, saying: "Hopefully, we will carry out our 'Steel Dome' project with all of its components. If they have the Iron Dome, we will also have the Steel Dome."

"We are working to manufacture, develop, or supply whatever our Air Force requires, from missiles to air defence systems," he added.

He stressed the importance of self-sufficiency in defence, citing recent regional developments as a testament to the progress made in the defence sector over the past 22 years.

“Everyone with intelligence and foresight can easily see this truth: Türkiye is a country that has to take matters into its own hands,” he stated.

