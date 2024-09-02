Turkish state energy company BOTAS and British oil major Shell have signed a 10-year LNG agreement.

"A total of 40 LNG cargoes of approximately 4 billion cubic metres will be delivered annually for a period covering 10 years starting from 2027," Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Monday.

"This agreement ... provides additional regional and global trade opportunities with the options of receiving (LNG) from the filling port and unloading to European terminals."

Bayraktar signed the agreement with Shell's CEO Wael Sawan in Ankara.

The minister said the deal will strengthen Türkiye's prospects of becoming a natural gas hub and its role in playing a part in Europe's energy supply security.

Regional hub ambitions

Bayraktar said agreements covering piped gas and LNG with Azerbaijan and Algeria have been renewed, and now the country trade in natural gas with 34 countries.