BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Türkiye signs long-term LNG deal with Shell
Türkiye's pipeline company BOTAS inks a major supply agreement with the British oil giant as it aims to diversify sources of supply.
Türkiye signs long-term LNG deal with Shell
Bayraktar meet with Shell Senior Executive Wael Sawan as part of the program for the signing of the LNG agreement between Shell and Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS) in Ankara. / Photo: AA
September 2, 2024

Turkish state energy company BOTAS and British oil major Shell have signed a 10-year LNG agreement.

"A total of 40 LNG cargoes of approximately 4 billion cubic metres will be delivered annually for a period covering 10 years starting from 2027," Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Monday.

"This agreement ... provides additional regional and global trade opportunities with the options of receiving (LNG) from the filling port and unloading to European terminals."

Bayraktar signed the agreement with Shell's CEO Wael Sawan in Ankara.

The minister said the deal will strengthen Türkiye's prospects of becoming a natural gas hub and its role in playing a part in Europe's energy supply security.

Regional hub ambitions

Bayraktar said agreements covering piped gas and LNG with Azerbaijan and Algeria have been renewed, and now the country trade in natural gas with 34 countries.

Recommended

"BOTAS, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, is by far the largest company in Türkiye, with a turnover of $26.5 billion in 2023."

Türkiye's investment in natural gas infrastructure has increased in recent years, and it can now handle 70-80 billion cubic metres (BCM) of natural gas annually, Bayraktar said.

BOTAS signed a 10-year LNG agreement with ExxonMobil in May, covering the purchase of up to 2.5 million tons of LNG per year from the US company.

Türkiye meets almost all of its consumption needs via imported gas and brought in 14.3 BCM, or 28.3 percent of the 50.5 BCM that it consumed last year, in the form of LNG.

Türkiye has seven transnational gas pipelines, five LNG facilities, including three floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) and two underground natural gas storage facilities.

The country aims to become a key regional gas hub.

RelatedTürkiye's BOTAS secures long-term LNG deal with ExxonMobil
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea