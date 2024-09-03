WORLD
NASA cuts astronauts from SpaceX flight to rescue stranded crew
Upcoming SpaceX mission has been reshuffled to make room for Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams stranded at International Space Station, ensuring their safe return to Earth.
NASA will return Boeing’s Starliner to Earth without astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams aboard the spacecraft / Photo: AFP
September 3, 2024

NASA has cut two astronauts from the next crew to make room on the return trip for the two stuck at the International Space Station.

NASA's Nick Hague and Russian Aleksandr Gorbunov will launch in September aboard a SpaceX rocket for the orbiting laboratory.

The duo will return with Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore in February. NASA decided it’s too risky for Williams and Wilmore to fly home in their Boeing Starliner capsule, marred by thruster troubles and helium leaks.

Bumped from the SpaceX flight: NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson. NASA said they could fly on future missions.

February 2025 return

The space agency said it took into account spaceflight experience and other factors in making the decision.

After the shuttles retired, the US relied on Russia to ferry crews to the space station until SpaceX began taking astronauts in 2020.

The two countries have continued to trade seats. Next month, NASA’s Don Pettit will be launching to the space station while NASA’s Tracy Dyson will be returning to Earth on Russian capsules.

NASA turned to private businesses a decade ago, wanting two competing US companies ferrying astronauts in the post-shuttle era.

Williams and Wilmore were Boeing's first crew, arriving at the space station in June for what was supposed to be a weeklong stay.

Their capsule will return empty as early as next Friday, aiming for a touchdown in the New Mexico desert.

RelatedNASA to decide Saturday on return of stranded astronauts
