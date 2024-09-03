WORLD
Israel arrested dozens of Palestinian journalists since October 7
Palestinian Prisoners' Society says Israel detained at least 98 Palestinian journalists, including 52 still languishing in jails, since the start of its ongoing carnage in Gaza.
The Committee to Protect Journalists said recently Israel killed 116 journalists in Gaza since the start of the carnage last year. / Photo: AA Archive
September 3, 2024

Israeli army has abducted at least 98 Palestinian journalists since the start of Israel's carnage in besieged Gaza, including 52 still languishing in Israeli jails, a prisoners' group said.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners' Society, a non-governmental organisation advocating for prisoners' rights, said on Monday among the detained journalists, 15 are being held under administrative detention, including six female journalists and at least 17 journalists from Gaza.

The Israeli policy of administrative detention allows Israeli authorities to extend the detention of a Palestinian prisoner indefinitely without charge or trial.

The statement noted that among the journalist detainees from Gaza are Nidal Al-Wahidi and Haitham Abdelwahid, who were subjected to forced disappearance with no information about their conditions.

Netanyahu not doing enough to secure prisoner swap deal with Hamas: Biden

War on journalists

The Committee to Protect Journalists said recently Israel killed 116 journalists in Gaza since the start of the carnage last year.

"As of September 2, 2024, CPJ's preliminary investigations showed at least 116 journalists and media workers were among the more than 41,000 killed since the war began, making it the deadliest period for journalists since CPJ began gathering data in 1992," CPJ said in its report.

CPJ said they are investigating 130 additional cases of potential killings, but they are hard to document currently, given the conditions caused by Israel in the blockaded enclave.

Thousands of Palestinians were arrested by the Israeli army from areas across Gaza, but Israeli authorities have refused to give specific figures.

However, some estimates suggest that Israel arrested over 9,000 from both besieged Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

