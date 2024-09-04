On September 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Mongolia, a member of the International Criminal Court, which issued an arrest warrant for him in March 2023.

Putin is the last of three serving government leaders who have been issued arrest warrants by the ICC, following Sudan's Omar al Bashir and Libya's Muammar Gaddafi in the past.

Yet, the possibility of his arrest seemed far-fetched from the start, with the Russian president receiving assurances from Mongolian authorities that he wouldn't be arrested ahead of his visit, according to information shared with Bloomberg.

In March 2023, the world court accused the Russian president of committing war crimes in Ukraine on charges related to the alleged abduction of Ukrainian children to Russia.

The Kremlin has dismissed the action as meaningless and has consistently denied allegations that its forces have committed atrocities during its war in Ukraine.

Since then, the Russian President has travelled to China, North Korea, and Vietnam, neither of which are signatories to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC.

In August, Putin joined the BRICS summit in Johannesburg via video link after the South African government asked him not to attend to avoid forcing the arrest warrant issue.

Mongolia is the first ICC member country the Russian president has travelled to following the arrest warrant.

Binding based on consent

The world court does not have a police force or military of its own, and it must depend on the consent of national governments to execute arrest warrants.

Yet, states don’t always comply with ICC decisions. In a famous case, then Sudanese President Omar al Bashir wasn't arrested in 2015 when he visited South Africa, sparking condemnation by rights activists and the country’s main opposition party.

As a signatory to the Rome Statute, which governs the court, Mongolia is required to enforce the warrant and arrest Putin if he enters its territory.

If things had gone according to protocol, Putin would have been arrested once he landed in Mongolia by the county's law enforcement officials.

Once arrested, he would have been flown to the ICC's detention centre in The Hague, Netherlands, where he would face trial.

Yet, the Russian president received a warm welcome in Mongolia, a sparsely populated country squeezed between Russia and China, heavily dependent on the former for fuel and electricity and on the latter for investment in its mining industry.

Ahead of Putin’s visit, On August 30, ICC spokesperson Fadi El Abdallah stated that Mongolia has an obligation to cooperate with the court as “a State Party to the ICC Rome Statute.