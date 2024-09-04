Türkiye's industry and technology minister has condemned the Israeli oppression in Palestine's Gaza, misusing technological advancements to infringe upon human rights and international law.

"Israel's oppression in Palestine has clearly demonstrated how technological power, when divorced from moral principles, can lead to the destruction of humanity," Mehmet Fatih Kacir said, addressing a conference on "Navigating AI and Media" at the Turkish metropolis Istanbul on Wednesday.

Kacir further addressed the ethical dimensions of AI at the event held by the Association of the Balkan News Agencies – Southeast Europe (ABNA-SE).

Warning that AI is becoming "a tool for cultural dominance and digital fascism," Kacir affirmed Türkiye's commitment to "encouraging a diverse and pluralistic media landscape."

He further commended Turkish media outlets for their coverage of "the horrific events in Gaza," the besieged Palestinian enclave where Israel has been carrying out a relentless war since October 7.

Describing TRT and Anadolu Agency's presence in Gaza as a "moral duty to ensure that truthfulness reaches not only the 85 million people in Türkiye but also audiences worldwide," Kacir applauded Turkish media for being the voice of the Palestinian people.