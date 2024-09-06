Nearly two months after snap parliamentary elections turned Emmanuel Macron and his alliance into a minority in the National Assembly, the French President has named a Eurosceptic right-wing politician as his prime minister.

Macron’s nominee Michel Barnier is a member of Les Republicains (The Republicans), which has only 39 deputies out of 577 seats of the National Assembly in Paris and will need the support of far-right leader Marine Le Pen and her Rassemblement National party.

Incidentally, the 73-year-old Barnier is the oldest of the 26 prime ministers in modern France's Fifth Republic, replacing Gabriel Attal, who, at 34, was the youngest when he took office eight months ago.

The country’s leftist alliance and the largest group in parliament with 193 seats – the New Popular Front (NFP) – was left fuming over Macron’s snub.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, the leader of France Unbowed (LFI) – the leading group in the NFP – described Macron’s decision as an election “robbery”, saying that the next prime minister would be “a member of a party that came last" in the July election.

Predictably, the leftist alliance has decided against supporting a Barnier cabinet. "This is now essentially a Macron-Le Pen government,” Melenchon said.

Macron had called the snap election after his party lost big in the EU parliament elections in June.

Ironically, Barnier had opposed the leader of his party, Eric Ciotti, who had pledged support to Marine Le Pen ahead of the elections and joined the Rassemblement National-led bloc.

Overall, Ciotti has led the Republicans despite dissent within the party. The divided Republicans have been part of Macron’s coalition government until recently.

With or without far-right

Macron’s centrists and Barnier’s party hold 213 seats in the parliament, while Rassemblement National and its allies have 142 seats.

In order to reach the magical majority number of 289, Barnier and Macron need Le Pen’s approval.

Macron met Le Pen and Jordan Bardella, the official head of the RN, last week in an apparent move to seek support for Barnier and other possible candidates.

Le Pen initially signalled that Barnier, an anti-migrant figure, meets some of the party’s requirements. At least he "respected different political forces" like her far-right party, she said.