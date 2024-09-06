TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Indian plane makes emergency landing in Türkiye over 'bomb threat'
Vistara Airlines plane carrying 247 passengers and crew members was en route from India to Germany when it made emergency landing at Erzurum Airport 'due to security reasons.'
Indian plane makes emergency landing in Türkiye over 'bomb threat'
Erzurum Governor Mustafa Cifci confirmed that the plane was carrying 247 passengers and crew members. / Photo: AA
September 6, 2024

An Indian passenger plane has made an emergency landing in Türkiye's eastern city while en route to Germany over "security reasons."

The Vistara Airlines plane carrying the passengers was en route from India to Germany when it made an emergency landing at Erzurum Airport on Friday afternoon "due to security reasons."

Vistara Airlines said in a statement after the emergency landing that its "flight UK27 from Mumbai to Frankfurt (BOM-FRA) has been diverted to Türkiye (Erzurum airport) due to security reasons and has landed safely at 1905 hours."

However, some reports suggest that the Indian plane landed due to a "bomb threat."

According to sources, Turkish emergency response teams, including the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), medical personnel, police, and firefighters, were immediately dispatched to the airport following the emergency landing.

Recommended

Passengers have been safely evacuated, and a thorough search of the cabin and cargo areas is currently underway, said the sources.

Erzurum Governor Mustafa Cifci confirmed that the plane was carrying 247 passengers and crew members.

"Right now, teams are on the ground, inspecting the luggage. AFAD teams have safely evacuated the passengers. Law en forcement, including special operations police, and all our teams are on site.

"All necessary security measures have been taken both inside and around the aircraft. Erzurum airspace has been closed to flights," he said.

RelatedIsraeli El Al makes emergency landing in Türkiye, departs without refueling
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan