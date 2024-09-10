WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia says shot down 70+ Ukrainian drones, woman killed in Moscow
Russian air defences shoot down 12 drones over Moscow, 59 over Bryansk, and two more in Tula, authorities say. Meanwhile, Ukraine says it repelled Russian drone attack on capital Kiev.
Russia says shot down 70+ Ukrainian drones, woman killed in Moscow
Ukrainian service members ride on tanks during a counteroffensive operation, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 10, 2024

Russian air defences have shot down more than 70 Ukrainian drones overnight, local authorities and state media claimed, including 12 in the skies around capital Moscow.

Twelve drones were also shot down in the Moscow region, the capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Telegram.

The drones were destroyed in the Lyubertsy and Ramenskoye districts of the Moscow region, as well as in the Podolsk city district, Sobyanin said.

As a result of the attack, three airports around Moscow suspended flights, according to their websites. Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow also left a woman died, Moscow's governor said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine air defence units were engaged in repelling a Russian drone attack on Kiev, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said on the Telegram messaging app.

RelatedRussia claims control of key town in eastern Ukraine
Recommended

Drone attacks elsewhere

In the Russian region of Bryansk, which borders Ukraine, "59 enemy aircraft-type UAVs have been intercepted and destroyed", regional Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said on Telegram.

"There are no casualties or damage," he added.

Two more Ukrainian drones were intercepted over the region of Tula, south of Moscow, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Ukraine and Russia routinely carry out nighttime drone attacks on each other's territory.

Kiev's SBU security services said on Saturday they had struck an ammunition depot in Russia's Voronezh region in a drone attack.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control