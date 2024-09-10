Russian air defences have shot down more than 70 Ukrainian drones overnight, local authorities and state media claimed, including 12 in the skies around capital Moscow.

Twelve drones were also shot down in the Moscow region, the capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Telegram.

The drones were destroyed in the Lyubertsy and Ramenskoye districts of the Moscow region, as well as in the Podolsk city district, Sobyanin said.

As a result of the attack, three airports around Moscow suspended flights, according to their websites. Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow also left a woman died, Moscow's governor said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine air defence units were engaged in repelling a Russian drone attack on Kiev, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said on the Telegram messaging app.