WORLD
3 MIN READ
Why is West threatening Iran with new sanctions?
Tehran terms the sanctions as a hostile policy and 'economic terrorism' against the Iranians.
Why is West threatening Iran with new sanctions?
United States, Britain, Germany and France said they would apply new sanctions on Iran. / Photo: AP
September 11, 2024

Reports of Iranian ballistic missiles going to Russia are "ugly propaganda" to conceal Western military support to Israel, Iran's foreign ministry has said, after Western powers announced they would impose new sanctions on Tehran over the issue.

"The publication of false and misleading reports about the transfer of Iranian weapons to some countries is simply an ugly propaganda to conceal the large illegal arms support of the United States and some Western countries for the genocide in Gaza," foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in a post on X, without mentioning the new sanctions.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Russia had received ballistic missiles from Iran and would likely use them in Ukraine within weeks, warning that cooperation between Moscow and Tehran threatened wider European security.

Alongside the United States, Britain, Germany, and France said they would impose new sanctions on Iran, including measures against its national airline Iran Air.

London, Berlin and Paris also announced the cancellation of bilateral air services agreements with Tehran.

"This action by the three European countries is the continuation of the West's hostile policy and economic terrorism against the people of Iran, and it will face a proportionate response by Iran," Kanaani said in a later statement published on the foreign ministry's Telegram page.

RelatedRussia warns the West over supplies of long-range missiles to Ukraine
Recommended

Fatah ballistic missiles

The US says that Iran has shipped Fatah-360 close-range ballistic missiles to Russia, which they say could be employed within weeks against Ukraine.

"To echo our State Department and White House colleagues, this is a deeply concerning development," spokesman Air Force Maj Gen Pat Ryder told reporters.

Ryder said the Iranian and Russian partnership threatens European security and "illustrates how Iran's destabilising influence reaches beyond the Middle East and around the world."

"We do believe that dozens of Russian military personnel were trained in Iran to use this missile system. I'm not able to get into the intelligence in terms of the specific number of missiles. Needless to say, this is a concerning development, as I highlighted," he said.

The Kremlin has dismissed reports that Iran had shipped missiles to Russia, saying the claims about various arms transfers were baseless.

RelatedRevamping US sanctions: Shifting from punishment to persuasion
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control