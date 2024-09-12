Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged for a more forceful response from the international community, particularly the UN, against Israel's occupation policies.

In a video message to the Global Call on the Summit of the Future online event on Thursday, Erdogan highlighted the upcoming Summit of the Future as a crucial opportunity to strengthen international solidarity and work toward a peaceful, secure, and just global system.

He described the summit as a rare chance to address the ongoing global conflicts, oppression, hunger, and poverty.

“We are facing a situation where more than 41,000 people have lost their lives, including 17,000 children, over 100,000 people are injured, and nearly all of Gaza has been destroyed,” Erdogan said.

“In the face of Israel's occupation policies, it is imperative that the international community, particularly the UN, raises its voice more strongly. In a world where children are dying from bombs, I openly say that none of us can feel safe.

As Türkiye, we will continue to stand against oppression and alongside the oppressed, and we will not step back from this humanitarian stance,” he added.