TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan calls for stronger global action against Israel ahead of UN meeting
Imperative that international community, particularly UN, raises its voice more strongly, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan calls for stronger global action against Israel ahead of UN meeting
Erdogan stressed the need for a global governance system that fairly represents both developed and developing nations. / Photo: AA
September 12, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged for a more forceful response from the international community, particularly the UN, against Israel's occupation policies.

In a video message to the Global Call on the Summit of the Future online event on Thursday, Erdogan highlighted the upcoming Summit of the Future as a crucial opportunity to strengthen international solidarity and work toward a peaceful, secure, and just global system.

He described the summit as a rare chance to address the ongoing global conflicts, oppression, hunger, and poverty.

“We are facing a situation where more than 41,000 people have lost their lives, including 17,000 children, over 100,000 people are injured, and nearly all of Gaza has been destroyed,” Erdogan said.

“In the face of Israel's occupation policies, it is imperative that the international community, particularly the UN, raises its voice more strongly. In a world where children are dying from bombs, I openly say that none of us can feel safe.

As Türkiye, we will continue to stand against oppression and alongside the oppressed, and we will not step back from this humanitarian stance,” he added.

RelatedTop EU diplomat warns occupied West Bank risks becoming 'a new Gaza'
Recommended

Need for a new global governance system

He called on summit participants to fully utilise the opportunity presented by Guterres and emphasised the need for peace to build a secure and prosperous future.

Erdogan pointed to the severe geopolitical impacts of challenges such as terrorism, xenophobia, and climate change, with the situation in Gaza serving as a poignant example.

The president also stressed the need for a global governance system that fairly represents both developed and developing nations.

He advocated for a transition to a system focused on green transformation, climate resilience, and sustainable development, ensuring that no one is left behind.

“We must protect our democracies against all forms of hate speech, racism, and extreme right movements that poison our societies,” Erdogan said, adding that to achieve all these goa ls there is a need to reshape a multilateral system with a focus on justice.

RelatedDelaying recognition of Palestine gives Israel more time — Turkish FM
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan