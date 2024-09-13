"Shogun" is tipped to become the first-ever non-English-language winner of the Emmy for best drama –– the most prestigious prize at the small-screen equivalent of the Oscars –– at a glitzy ceremony on Sunday.

The epic series about feuding dynasties in the intricate and deadly royal courts of 17th-century Japan is expected to make history with wins for its cast, including veteran leading man Hiroyuki Sanada, at the gala in downtown Los Angeles.

"Shogun" hit the ground running at the Creative Arts Emmys this past weekend, notching a record-breaking 14 wins in technical and smaller categories, which are handed out ahead of the gala.

Sunday's other big winners could include "The Bear," a dark comedy set in the Chicago restaurant scene that returned for an experimental second season, and Netflix's controversial limited series "Baby Reindeer."

Father-and-son acting duo Eugene and Daniel Levy will host the ceremony, from 5:00 pm (0400 GMT Monday).

Here are four things to look out for:

'Shogun' to reign?

Based on James Clavell's historical fiction novel, "Shogun" led the nominations with 25 overall.

Though produced by Disney-owned FX, and shot in Canada, it features Japanese cast and subtitled dialogue, making it only the second non-English-language show to earn a best drama nomination, after South Korea's "Squid Game" two years ago.

In addition to the night's biggest prize, for best drama series, wins are predicted for stars Sanada and Anna Sawai. And supporting actor Tadanobu Asano could ride the "Shogun" wave to victory for his villainous turn as the brutal Kashigi Yabushige.

With its wins in the minor categories, "Shogun" has already eclipsed the previous record of 12 set by "Game of Thrones" for number of Emmys for a drama in a single season. It is nearly certain to tack on a few more on Sunday.

Its biggest rival this year is former drama winner "The Crown." The final season of Netflix's British royal saga drew a lukewarm response from critics, but Elizabeth Debicki is tipped for best supporting actress as princess Diana.

Comedy? Yes, chef

In the comedy sections, "The Bear" and its foodie chefs played by Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach look primed for more Emmys glory.

The show's intense debut season dominated the last Emmys, and its even more acclaimed and ambitious second season is eligible this time around.

It scooped up seven prizes in minor categories, including a best guest actress award for Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis.