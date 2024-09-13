A strike by pilots and crew demanding salary increases in Argentina has affected more than 30,000 passengers, according to the Aerolineas Argentinas airline and unions.

As workers walked off the job for the second time this month, President Javier Milei was preparing to sign a decree declaring the aviation sector an "essential service" to guarantee a minimum level of service during such strikes, his spokesperson said on Friday.

The 24-hour strike led to the cancellation of 319 flights, mainly impacting domestic and regional travellers, but also hundreds of passengers heading to the United States and Europe.

Costa Rican engineer Alex Rodriguez, 53, was stranded while on his way to visit one of South America's top tourist attractions, the breathtaking Iguazu Falls on the border between Argentina and Brazil.

"We had planned the holiday a long time ago, about three months ago. We came from very far away, it was expensive and then everything fell through," he said.

The general secretary of the Association of Aeronautical Personnel (APA), Juan Pablo Brey, said the purchasing power of aviation staff had fallen 40 percent since Milei took office in December.

'Irresponsible' strike