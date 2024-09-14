Saturday, September 14, 2024

1532 GMT — The Israeli army has issued new evacuation orders for Palestinians in large areas of northern Gaza, in preparation for attacking the area under the pretext of Palestinian rockets fired towards Israel.

“To all those present in the neighbourhoods of al Manshiyya, Sheikh Zayed, and Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, evacuate your homes,” Avichay Adraee, the army spokesperson, said on X.

The new evacuation orders were issued under the pretext that Palestinian armed factions were launching rockets against Israel, according to the army.

1818 GMT — Israel renews 'anti-Semitism' jibe against EU's Borrell after latest criticism

Israel's foreign minister again has accused EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell of "anti-Semitism" after the top diplomat expressed outrage at the killing of UN staff in an Israeli strike in Gaza.

"Josep Borrell is an anti-Semite and Israel-hater who consistently tries to pass resolutions and sanctions against Israel in the EU, only to be blocked by most member states," Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

On Thursday, Borrell said he was "outraged" by the killing of six employees from the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) in an Israeli air strike on a school-turned-shelter in the Nuseirat area of central Gaza the day before.

1743 GMT — Illegal Israeli settlers escorted by security forces storm Old City of Hebron

Dozens of illegal Israeli settlers escorted by security forces evening have stormed the Old City of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, forcing Palestinians to head back home.

“Dozens of settlers, accompanied by dozens of Israeli soldiers, entered the Old City of Hebron, including the traditional Palestinian market areas,” eyewitnesses said.

The witnesses added that guides with illegal Israeli settlers forced local residents to stay indoors.

1720 GMT — ThreePalestinians injured by Israeli army gunfire in occupied West Bank

Three Palestinians were injured by Israeli army gunfire in the southern and northern occupied West Bank.

In a brief statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said its teams received "two individuals with live gunshot wounds at the Tarqumiya checkpoint, near Hebron (in the southern West Bank)."

One of the injuries was "serious, affecting the thigh, while the other was in the leg," and both were transported to a local hospital in Hebron, the PRCS said.

Israeli forces opened fire on two workers from Tarqumiya at the town's military checkpoint, said the Palestinian official news agency Wafa, without providing further details.

The PRCS reported in a separate statement that its teams transported one person to the hospital after receiving a gunshot wound to the thigh at the Salem military checkpoint west of Jenin, in the northern West Bank.

1719 GMT — UN official says staff fear they are 'target' as Israel hits Gaza shelters

A senior UN official has said that teachers and other UN staff working in Gaza fear they are now targets after an Israeli air strike hit a school-turned-shelter in the territory this week.

Wednesday's strike on the UN-run Al Jawni School in central Gaza, which is housing displaced Palestinians, killed 18 people. including six employees of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

1530 GMT — German journalist group calls for protection of media professionals in Gaza

A group of around 90 journalists in Germany has called for the protection of their colleagues in Palestine as well as access to international media personnel in Gaza.

Journalists who set up the website Protect Journalists in Gaza stressed the importance of diversifying sources and ensuring equal cooperation with Palestinian media professionals, emphasising that news reports should not uncritically adopt statements made by the parties involved.

The statement underscored that the situation for journalists in Gaza is more dangerous than in other parts of the world, citing 140 media workers killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 of last year.

Stressing that attacks on journalists constitute a war crime, the statement said: “Nevertheless, the Israeli army continues to kill our colleagues who are clearly identified as media personnel by the labels on their vests and helmets.”

1447 GMT — PLO warns Israel not to establish illegal settlement outpost on archaeological site in Bethlehem

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) has warned about the dangers of establishing an illegal settlement outpost at an archaeological site in Bethlehem, in the southern occupied West Bank.

The PLO's National Bureau for the Defence of Land said in a statement that the establishm ent of the illegal Nahal Helitz outpost on the lands of the village of Battir in Bethlehem endangers the village’s heritage, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The bureau highlighted that "Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced the establishment of the illegal outpost at the beginning of September."

1432 GMT — Illegal Israeli settlers poison livestock, erect tents in occupied West Bank

Illegal Israeli settlers have killed 72 sheep by poisoning their drinking water in northwestern Jericho in the occupied West Bank, according to an activist.

Hassan Mleihat, general supervisor of the Al Baydar Organization for the Defence of Bedouin Rights, told Anadolu that the settlers in the Arab al Mleihat area intentionally contaminated the water supply used by sheep belonging to two local shepherds, Suleiman and Mohammed Ali Mleihat.

"This attack is part of a series of ongoing assaults by illegal settlers aimed at pressuring and displacing Palestinian farmers from their lands," Mleihat said.

1318 GMT — Israel releases nine Palestinian detainees showing signs of abuse

The Israeli army has released nine Palestinian detainees showing signs of abuse.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, the nine detainees were released through the Kerem Shalom (Karem Abu Salem) crossing in the southern city of Rafah and were transferred to the Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis for medical treatment.

Doctors at the hospital confirmed to Anadolu that the released individuals are in poor health, displaying signs of exhaustion, malnutrition, and physical abuse.

1316 GMT — Israel says 55 rockets fired from Lebanon towards Upper Galilee

The Israeli army has said that approximately 55 rockets were fired from Lebanon into the Upper Galilee, northern Israel.

“Following the alarms activated in the Upper Galilee region, around 35 rockets were detected coming from Lebanese territory,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

It added that while some of these rockets were intercepted, the majority landed in open areas, with no injuries recorded.

1310 GMT — Türkiye's Erdogan vows to hold Israel accountable for deaths in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to seek justice for slain Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi and over 41,000 civilians in Gaza, comparing the situation to the notorious 1995 Srebrenica genocide.

At a joint press conference with Denis Becirovic, chairman of the Presidential Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina, held on the day Eygi was laid to rest in her hometown in Aydin, Türkiye, Erdogan said: "In courts of law, we will hold Israel accountable for the killing of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, along with over 41,000 of our brothers and sisters in Gaza."