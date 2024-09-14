Turkish intelligence has captured a man accused of planning and supplying weapons for the January attack, claimed by the terrorist group Daesh, on Istanbul’s Santa Maria Italian Church.

Viskhan Soltamatiov, a Daesh member, was apprehended through a joint operation involving Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Security Directorate General, security sources reported on Saturday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Soltamatiov has been identified as a key figure linked to the Daesh affiliate in Afghanistan’s Khorasan Province, the sources added.