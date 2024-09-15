A Turkish family is awaiting answers after their restaurant in the Canadian province of Quebec was the target of two arson attacks in just over two weeks.

Pizza Mozza, owned by three brothers of Turkish origin, was first hit on the night of August 31, resulting in minor damage. The second incident on September 2, however, destroyed the restaurant.

Berat Saymadi, one of the restaurant's owners, said the family had no prior conflicts with the local community and had very good relationships with everyone.

He recounted the night of the second fire, saying: "When I arrived, the shop was on fire. What hurt the most was seeing two years of hard work, which my three brothers and I devoted day and night to, reduced to ashes. It was emotionally very difficult."

"We hadn't received any threats prior to this. It was clearly an arson attack, and someone is definitely behind it," he added, noting that a police investigation is ongoing.