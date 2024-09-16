WORLD
US envoy arrives in Israel for talks to defuse potential war with Hezbollah
Amos Hochstein is set to meet top Israeli leaders to push for political solution to border tensions with Hezbollah.
September 16, 2024

US Special Envoy Amos Hochstein arrived in Israel on Monday amid efforts to prevent a full-scale war between Tel Aviv and the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Hochstein is scheduled to meet with top Israeli officials, including President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth said.

His talks will focus on reaching a political solution to avoid the outbreak of a full-blown war with Hezbollah, the newspaper said.

Tensions have spiked along the Israeli-Lebanese border amid an exchange of attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with an offensive against Gaza, which has killed over 41,200 people since last October following a cross-border attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

SOURCE:AA
