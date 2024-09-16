WORLD
First Palestinian ambassador to Spain presents credentials
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says a bilateral summit between Spain and Palestine would be held before the end of the year.
The head of state welcomed Housni Abdel Wahed to the royal palace in Madrid. / Photo: X/@CasaReal / Others
September 16, 2024

The first Palestinian ambassador to Spain has presented his credentials to Spanish King Felipe VI after Madrid in May formally recognised an independent Palestinian state.

The head of state welcomed Housni Abdel Wahed to the royal palace in Madrid on Monday for the traditional ceremony for newly appointed foreign ambassadors to Spain.

Wahed had been the head of the Palestinian diplomatic mission in Madrid since 2022 and he enjoyed a similar status to that of an ambassador.

However, he officially changed rank after Spain along with Ireland and Norway formally recognised an independent Palestinian state comprising Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The three countries said at the time they hoped their decision would spur other European countries to follow suit and accelerate efforts towards securing a ceasefire in Israel's war on Gaza.

Israel has condemned the decision, saying it bolsters Hamas — the Palestinian resistance group.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, one of the staunchest critics in Europe of Israel's Gaza offensive, announced earlier this month that a bilateral summit between Spain and Palestine would be held before the end of the year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
