The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has the resources to sustain its fight against Israeli invaders, the group's political bureau chief Yahya Sinwar has said, nearly a year into the Gaza carnage.

Sinwar, who last month replaced slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, said in a letter to the group's Yemeni allies on Monday that "we have prepared ourselves to fight a long war of attrition".

Sinwar told Houthis that groups in Gaza and elsewhere in the region would "break the enemy's political will" after more than 11 months of war that began on October 7.

"Our combined efforts with you" and with groups in Lebanon and Iraq "will break this enemy and inflict defeat on it", Sinwar added.

Sinwar's letter came as Israeli continued its carnage in the besieged enclave, where medics and rescuers said that latest Israeli strikes killed at least two dozen Palestinians.

In a televised speech, Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said: "Our operations will continue as long as the aggression and siege on Gaza continue."

He was speaking after the group released video footage of the launch of a surface-to-surface missile which Houthis said was a hypersonic missile that they fired at Israel on Sunday failing all Israeli interceptors.

After months of mediation efforts towards an elusive Gaza truce deal, often sabotaged by Netanyahu, the United States was working "expeditiously" on a new proposal to bridge the remaining gaps between Israel and Hamas, said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

"We continue to engage with our partners in the region", including mediators Qatar and Egypt, to achieve "a proposal that can get the parties to an ultimate agreement", Miller said.

He noted that Israel's demand to keep troops on the Palestine-Egypt border and details on the release of captives remained the main sticking points.

Related Netanyahu to fire Gallant and appoint Sa'ar as new defence chief — reports

War with Lebanon looming?

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant — who PM Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly plans to sack — warned on Monday that the prospects for a halt in fighting with Hezbollah in Lebanon were dimming, yet again raising fears of a wider regional conflagration.

Gallant last week said Hamas "no longer exists" as a military formation in Gaza.

Tensions have surged along Israel's northern border with Lebanon, amid fears that regular exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah throughout the war could explode into an all-out war.

On Monday, Hezbollah claimed "dozens" of attacks on Israeli positions, and Israel's military said it struck targets in Lebanon.