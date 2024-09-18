WORLD
3 MIN READ
Outrage as India quashes charges for botched army ambush
Relatives of civilians killed in a 2021 ambush by Indian soldiers have expressed outrage after the Supreme Court ruled charges against the soldiers must be dropped.
Outrage as India quashes charges for botched army ambush
Indian commandos in the northeastern state of Nagaland killed six miners in December 2021 when they fired on a truck, mistaking them for insurgents operating near the frontier with war-torn Myanmar. / Photo: AP Archive
September 18, 2024

Relatives of civilians killed in a botched ambush by the Indian army said they were "disgusted" the Supreme Court had quashed criminal proceedings against the soldiers.

"I am greatly hurt that the court has not been able to deliver justice," Chemwang Konyak, whose 32-year-old son was among those killed, told AFP on Wednesday.

Konyak, 60, said the ruling appeared as if "only the lives of uniformed men matter".

Indian commandos in the northeastern state of Nagaland killed six miners in December 2021 when they fired on a truck, mistaking them for insurgents operating near the frontier with war-torn Myanmar.

Nagaland has seen decades of unrest among ethnic and separatist groups, and the army said after the killings that its troops had acted on "credible intelligence".

Later, officers fired on protesters angry at the deaths, taking the toll to 13 civilians.

In addition, a soldier was killed in the violence.

At the time, Home Minister Amit Shah vowed a probe would provide "justice to the bereaved families", and state police pressed charges of attempted murder against 30 soldiers.

But the federal government of Prime Minister Narendr a Modi refused to endorse the process.

Recommended
RelatedMass funeral held in Nagaland for civilians killed by Indian army

Charges dropped due to missing approval

New Delhi's green light is required to prosecute soldiers operating in hostile areas covered by special laws granting commanders the discretion to prosecute officers.

The Supreme Court in New Delhi ruled on Tuesday that charges against soldiers have to be quashed because there had been no government approval for prosecution.

"I am disgusted," Konyak said. "Thirteen people have been killed, and several have been maimed for life, but there is no accountability."

Survivors say they were shot at despite it being clear that they were unarmed civilians.

Tingshen Konyak, 37, was among a group bringing the bodies of those killed in the initial shooting back to their families when he said soldiers shot him in the hand, removing his thumb.

"We feel bad, but we can do nothing," Tingshen said, adding that he felt "helpless".

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control