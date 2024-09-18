Relatives of civilians killed in a botched ambush by the Indian army said they were "disgusted" the Supreme Court had quashed criminal proceedings against the soldiers.

"I am greatly hurt that the court has not been able to deliver justice," Chemwang Konyak, whose 32-year-old son was among those killed, told AFP on Wednesday.

Konyak, 60, said the ruling appeared as if "only the lives of uniformed men matter".

Indian commandos in the northeastern state of Nagaland killed six miners in December 2021 when they fired on a truck, mistaking them for insurgents operating near the frontier with war-torn Myanmar.

Nagaland has seen decades of unrest among ethnic and separatist groups, and the army said after the killings that its troops had acted on "credible intelligence".

Later, officers fired on protesters angry at the deaths, taking the toll to 13 civilians.

In addition, a soldier was killed in the violence.

At the time, Home Minister Amit Shah vowed a probe would provide "justice to the bereaved families", and state police pressed charges of attempted murder against 30 soldiers.

But the federal government of Prime Minister Narendr a Modi refused to endorse the process.