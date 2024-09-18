WORLD
2 MIN READ
Multiple fatalities as second wave of device explosions hit Lebanon
Top Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine says "punishment is certainly coming" for Israel.
Multiple fatalities as second wave of device explosions hit Lebanon
People gather as smoke rises from a mobile shop in Sidon, Lebanon. / Photo: Reuters
September 18, 2024

At least 14 people have been killed and more than 450 others injured when communications devices reportedly used by Hezbollah exploded across the country's south and in the southern suburbs of Beirut, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

"The wave of enemy explosions that targeted walkie-talkies... killed 14 people and wounded more than 450," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lebanese state media reported that wireless devices exploded in the hands of users in different parts of the country.

Quoting an unnamed security source and a witness, Reuters said the communication devices that exploded were hand-held radios and were different to pagers that exploded on Tuesday.

The Lebanese state media said the devices were Icom radios.

Funeral targeted

Recommended

At least one of the blasts heard took place near a funeral organised by Hezbollah for those killed the previous day when thousands of pagers used by the group detonated across the country.

The hand-held radios were purchased by Hezbollah five months, a security source told Reuters, around same time as pagers.

United Nations Secretary-General chief Antonio Guterres was "deeply alarmed" by the emerging reports of a large number of communication devices' explosions across Lebanon.

"The secretary-general urges all concerned actors to exercise maximum restraint to avert any further escalation," his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement.

Dujarric also urged parties "to recommit to the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701", referring to the one that ended the 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel.

RelatedIsrael 'fully responsible' for pager explosions: Hezbollah
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington