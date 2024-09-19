Forty-three countries, including Germany, abstained from voting on a resolution on Wednesday calling for Israel's withdrawal from occupied Palestinian territories within a year in the largest UN body, which has 193 member states.

Germany is not only facing criticism for its stance on Israel's war on Gaza but also for its arms sales to Tel Aviv. Germany is widely seen as the second largest arms exporter to Israel behind the US.

Germany's sales accounted for 30 percent of imports between 2019 and 2023, according to SIPRI.

In 2022, Israel signed a $3.3 billion deal with Germany to buy three advanced, Dakar-class diesel submarines, which were expected to be delivered from 2031 onwards. They will replace the German-built Dolphin-class submarines currently operated by the Israeli Navy.

The German government said in January that the sales comprised $364 million worth of military equipment and $22.46M of "war weapons".

The latter included 3,000 portable anti-tank weapons and 500,000 rounds of ammunition for automatic or semi-automatic firearms.