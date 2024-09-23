WORLD
US sending additional troops to Middle East as regional tensions rise
The decision comes in the wake of Israel's deadly strikes on Lebanon that have further stoked fears of regional escalation.
US capabilities in Middle East  include the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group, fighter aircraft and air defences. / Photo: AP
September 23, 2024

The United States is sending a small number of additional troops to the Middle East after Israel's deadly strikes on Lebanon, the Pentagon has said, declining to specify the precise number or mission of the deployed forces.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are sending a small number of additional US military personnel forward to augment our forces that are already in the region," Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, told reporters.

After almost a year of war in Gaza, Israel is shifting its focus to its northern frontier.

Israel's military on Monday launched deadly strikes in Lebanon's south, eastern Beqaa valley and the northern region near Syria.

Experts question whether Iran would stay on the sidelines if Hezbollah's existence were threatened and say US troops could also find themselves targeted throughout the Middle East if a regional war breaks out.

Hezbollah's existence

That call for diplomacy has been underscored by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in daily calls with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

In their call on Sunday, Austin suggested that no outside actors should intervene in the conflict.

"The Secretary made clear that the United States remains postured to protect US forces and personnel and determined to deter any regional actors from exploiting the situation or expanding the conflict," the Pentagon said in a statement.

"We have more capability in the region today than we did on April 14 when Iran conducted its drone and missile attack against Israel," Ryder said.

Those US capabilities include the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group, fighter aircraft and air defences.

"So all of those forces combined provide us with the options to be able to protect our forces should they be attacked."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
