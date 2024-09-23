Under the coordination of Türkiye's Directorate of Communications, digital screen vans have showcased visuals promoting Türkiye’s call for reform of the United Nations in New York’s busiest streets during the 79th UN General Assembly.

The displays, featuring messages like "Beyond Five: Building a Global System for All" and "A Reformed UN for a Fairer World," emphasised the need for a more equitable international system.

Slogans such as "Türkiye: Partner in Humanitarian Assistance and Sustainable Development" highlighted Türkiye’s global contributions.

Seeking more inclusive, balanced global governance