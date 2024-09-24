The field of the economy is "one of the most important" dimensions of the relations between Türkiye and the US, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Economic and trade issues constitute one of the most important dimensions of our relations with America," Erdogan told a roundtable meeting with American and Turkish business people at the 15th Türkiye Investment Conference hosted by the Türkiye-US Business Council (TAİK).

Erdogan arrived in New York on Saturday to address the 79th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, where has been holding closed-door meetings with his counterparts.

