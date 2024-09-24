TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan urges international unity against Israeli genocide in Palestine
In his meeting with UN Secretary-General Guterres, President Erdogan calls for an end to Israeli massacres and urges increased humanitarian aid to Gaza as conditions worsen.
Erdogan stated that the Israel's genocide in Palestinian territories is a new source of shame for humanity. / Others
September 24, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged unity against Israeli massacres against Palestinians during a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York.

"The genocide committed by Israel in Palestinian territories is a new source of shame for humanity," Erdogan told Guterres on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Erdogan stressed that "the international community must act with one voice to stop Israeli massacres."

"Türkiye closely follows the genocide case filed against Israel at the International Court of Justice and would take part in it," he said.

President Erdogan also mentioned the worsening conditions in Gaza as winter approaches, noting the rise in diseases and stressing the need for greater efforts to increase humanitarian and medical aid to the region.

Recommended

"US must take a clear stance against Israel"

Also on Tuesday, after his speech at the UN General Assembly, Erdogan urged the US to take a stance against Israel, calling on Washington to position itself in opposition to, rather than supporting, Israel’s attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.

The US has repeatedly faced criticism for its support for Israel over its onslaught on Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Erdogan added that there has been "no progress" with the US on Türkiye rejoining the F-35 fighter jet program, a long-standing thorn in Turkish-US relations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
