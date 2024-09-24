The man accused of staking out Donald Trump’s Florida golf course with a rifle has been indicted of the attempted assassination of a political candidate as prosecutors alleged he intended to kill the former US president and Republican candidate, federal prosecutors said.

Ryan Routh, 58, was already facing two gun-related charges after authorities said he pointed a rifle through a fence at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sept. 15 while the Republican presidential candidate was golfing there. He has been ordered to remain in jail to await trial.

A federal prosecutor said on Monday that the US Justice Department would ask a grand jury to approve the more serious attempted assassination charge, which carries a maximum of life in prison.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday called the attempted assassination a "heinous act" and said the Justice Department will "spare no resource" on the case.

Routh has not yet entered a plea. His lawyers unsuccessfully sought to have him released on bond.